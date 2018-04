The father of the San Bruno shooter who opened fire in the YouTube headquarters Tuesday reportedly warned police -- who talked to his daughter that morning -- that she "hated" the company and may go after them.San Bruno, CA - Chaos erupted in California on Tuesday as a woman, now identified as 39-year-old San Diego resident Nasim Aghdam, walked into YouTube's headquarters and began shooting people with a handgun. Aghdam wounded three YouTube employees in her rampage before reportedly turning the gun on herself and ending her life.According to a spokesman for the San Francisco General Hospital, a 36-year-old man was in critical condition, a 32-year-old woman was in serious condition and a 27-year-old woman was in fair condition.During the shooting, multiple employees inside the building were updating their family members in real-time using social media. One of those employees, Salahodeen Abdul-Kafi, a company product manager, posted on Facebook that he was OK before giving his eyewitness account.Abdul-Kafi explained to his friends and family-incorrectly thinking Aghdam was a male-that "He had a shooting mask on, full body armor and was calmly walking and firing a handgun." He added, "We jumped to the floor then ran as fast as we could."Employee Dianna Arnspiger also noted that the shooter had her face covered and was using a "big huge pistol.""It was a woman and she was firing her gun. And I just said, 'Shooter,' and everybody started running," Ms Arnspiger said.Zach Vorhies, 37, a senior software engineer at YouTube, said he also saw the shooter out in the courtyard where."Adding to the mystery surrounding the case,According to reports,She goes on to quote Adolf Hitler saying, "Make the lie big, make it simple, keep saying it and eventually they will believe it."As TFTP as reported, channel is too small. Aghdam was apparently affected by one of these. Though Aghdam's main English channel had more than 5,000 subscribers, according to ABC 7, many of her videos appeared to be demonetized.YouTube had "stopped everything" and "she was angry," Ismail Aghdam said in a telephone interview with the local news agency.What's more, Ismail reportedly warned police that his daughter may be trying to attack YouTube because she "hated" the company.As WTOP reports, Mountain View Police spokeswoman Katie Nelson confirmed officers located a woman by the same name asleep in a vehicle asleep in a Mountain View parking lot on Tuesday morning. Ms Nelson said the woman declined to answer further questions but would not be drawn on whether police were warned Aghdam might go to YouTube.Adding even more mystery to this shooting is that even though Aghdam's website was rife with anti-YouTube sentiment, and her father reportedly warned police about his daughter's "hatred" of the company,The Free Thought Project will keep reporting on this situation as it unfolds.