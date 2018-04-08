lightning
Five people were struck by lightning in White Springs, Florida on Saturday as storms moved through the northeast part of the state.

A woman died and four people were injured, according to a local storm report by the National Weather Service.

A source tells us the woman is Kourtney Lambert.

The people were struck at Woodpecker Mud Bog, officials say.

A source tells Action News Jax the strikes happened at about 2:50 p.m. near a camper where people were seeking shelter under the camper's gooseneck.

The source says a 23-year-old woman was struck and killed instantly.