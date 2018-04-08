Five people were struck by lightning in White Springs, Florida on Saturday as storms moved through the northeast part of the state.A woman died and four people were injured, according to a local storm report by the National Weather Service.A source tells us the woman is Kourtney Lambert.The people were struck at Woodpecker Mud Bog, officials say.A source tells Action News Jax the strikes happened at about 2:50 p.m. near a camper where people were seeking shelter under the camper's gooseneck.The source says a 23-year-old woman was struck and killed instantly.