Michelle Obama said Hillary Clinton was the most qualified candidate in US history.Michelle Obama praised Crooked Hillary at the Simmons Leadership Conference in Boston on Thursday.Hillary Clinton was "the best-qualified candidate," Michelle said. "She wasn't perfect, but she was way more perfect than many of the alternatives.""Hillary Clinton, probably the most qualified person to ever seek the office of presidency-LOST. She lost," Michelle Obama continued.The former First Lady also claimed her husband's presidency was like having the good parent at home compared to Trump.The Obama administration "was like having the 'good parent' at home," Michelle said. "The responsible parent, the one who told you to eat your carrots and go to bed on time.""And now we have the other parent," she added. "We thought it'd feel fun...maybe it feels fun for now because we can eat candy all day and stay up late and not follow the rules."Democrats also lost over 1,000 seats while Obama was president, so there's that.VIDEO: