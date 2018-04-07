"We are not a big country and in 20 years time, at the rate we are going, we have places in Ireland now where there are people who are feeling they no longer have a choice, no longer have a say.



Prospective Presidential candidate Kevin Sharkey has called for an honest, open dialogue on immigration as he outlined some of his views on the subject in a television interview.In an appearance on The Ray D'Arcy Show on RTÉ last night the Donegal man said that he felt people were censoring themselves when it comes to the subject of immigration.Sharkey, an artist and former television presenter, who confirmed that he was hoping to receive a nomination to run for the presidency later this year, spoke at length about the impact of immigration.When Mr D'Arcy put it Mr Sharkey that his stance was somewhat ironic considering his own background, Mr Sharkey replied:When asked by Mr D'Arcy what he hoped to do in the role of President, Mr Sharkey said: "I'd hope to bring an awareness to the fact that in Ireland we seem to have shifted away a little bit from looking after the Irish first."I think it is great that we give so many people a great life in Ireland but we can't give everyone a great life."Mr Sharkey went on to say that he believed that the priorities in Ireland had to change.He also said the UK could be viewed as an example of what can happen with mass immigration."It's great when people come to Ireland and contribute and respect our culture but I think when you go to other places like the UK you start to see thatMr Sharkey, who also questioned our level of foreign aid, claimed Ireland had "fallen into this politically correct speech and people are censoring themselves when they really should be able to have an honest dialogue."And when asked if Ireland could look after its older people and help those who come to this country, Mr Sharkey said:Mr Sharkey added that he decided to run for the Presidency as he "thought it was time to do something for Ireland".