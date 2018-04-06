According to Friedman, the rebuilding of Russia by nurturing human talent and strengthening the rule of law was too hard for Putin. By contrast, he decided to look for dignity for Russia, by developing oil industry and strengthening the Russian military."Putin has undertaken so many actions in recent years that contributed to the weakening of Russia's economy and human capital base that you have to wonder whether he's secretly on the C.I.A.'s payroll" , Friedman wrote.
Comment: Putin strengthened Russia beyond anybody's wildest guess during his last 18 years of rule fighting the Russian oligarchs initially and then successfully confronted the mighty Anglo-Saxon American Empire in Syria.
Friedman blamed Putin's authority among Russian citizens, saying "Putin consistently acts like a farmer who sells his most valuable beef in return for cubes of sugar. That is, he looks for short-term sugar highs to boost his popularity with his Russian nationalist base because he is insecure, and pays for it by giving up real beef, leaving Russia weaker in the long term".
Comment: Putin has enjoyed consistent popularity well above most of US presidents and Russians had elected him as their president for 4th term. If he had sold beef for cubes of sugar, Russians had to be stupid to re-elect him.
Presenting the boldly speculations without any evidences, he brought up the crazy idea that "in 2014 Putin seized Crimea and invaded Eastern Ukraine with disguised Russian troops" to slow Russia's growth by imposed sanctions.
Comment: Sanctions did impact Russians but they were able to weather the difficulties and improved domestic production to successfully counter it. In fact, they considerably reduced their foreign debt, reduced their dependency on the US dollar by massively purchasing the gold, promoted projects that counter the petro-dollar hegemony, improved the trade relations all over the world. See also:
- So much for economic sanctions: Russia's inflation rate lower than US'... for first time ever
- What sanctions? Russian-French trade continues to grow
- Sanctions backfire: Russian food exports to double, needs for imports drop dramatically
Friedman described Russia's "intervention" in Syria as "another short-term sugar high for his base."
"Putin sent advisers, Russian Air Force jets, special operations teams and surface-to-air missile batteries to Syria to prevent the toppling of Russia's Cold War ally, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad".
Comment: Russia had tested all their advanced weapons in the campaign, destroyed all the ISIS before they reached its territories, helped Syria to maintain its territorial integrity to some extent and building relationships with regional powers to rebuild Syria. Russian companies will have major share of the business. These are not "short-term sugar highs"
The newspaper also blamed Russia in all "dead sins": the "Novichok" production, poisoning of the Russian ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in the UK, the creation of the cyberagent Guccifer 2.0, which hacked the National Committee of the Democratic Party in 2016.
Comment: Western reality scriptwriters had been trying to aggressively blame Putin and Russia for all their misdeeds for some time . There is no proof that Russia has anything to do with Skripal poisoning.
- British Government's Chemical Attack Narrative Falls Apart - Boris Johnson Lied About Russia
- UK contradicting itself in Skripal case, has provided no proof Russia is to blame - German official
- Skripal deception is replay of Iraq's phantom 'weapons of mass destruction' says ex-Pentagon official
- We Can Actively Assume That Skripal Was Poisoned by The British Government
Concluding, Friedman supposed that Putin did so many "foolish" actions to undermine and make weak Russian economics and its citizens.
What is Friedman target? He blames Russia and indeed Vladimir Putin. Obviously, Friedman wants to be bad as he regularly uses his column to blast US President Donald Trump or whoever else contracts his brand of New York Neoliberalism.
Comment: Here, the logic of the NYT author seems to be "Putin hurt Russia, so he has to be CIA Agent". Is he agreeing that CIA routinely interferes and destroys other countries economies?. This is another example of Western MSM fabricating the insane theories with a hope to reconcile the reality that doesn't fit their liking.