Last week, Trump said that the United States would leave Syria "very soon," however, CNN reported that this decision is probably opposed by some high-ranking officials in the president's administration.have recommended that President Donald Trump not immediately withdraw troops from Syria,local media reported on Thursday.According to the CNN broadcaster, which cited officials familiar with the matter, during Trump's Tuesday meeting with US security officials, Pompeo and Dunford advised the president against an immediate withdrawal of troops from Syria.the officials said that an immediate withdrawal would be a mistake, asin the region, something which runs counter to the US agenda.Defense Secretary James Mattis outlined to the president the possibility of terrorist groups regrouping in remote positions in Syria, and said that the withdrawal would reverse the progress achieved so far.Last week, Trump said that the United States would leave Syria "very soon" and let other countries "take care of it."The United States and its coalition of more than 70 members are waging military operations against the Daesh* in Syria and Iraq. The coalition's strikes in Iraq are conducted in cooperation with Iraqi officials, but those in Syria are not authorized by the government of President Bashar Assad or the UN Security Council.