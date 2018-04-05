A massive 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck off the southern Philippine island of Mindanao on Thursday.The quake hit at a depth of 61km at 11.30am local time. Shocked residents felt the tremors in the island's key city of Davao, 128km away.There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.It comes after several earthquakes along a New Zealand fault-line prompted fears of a 'megathrust' quake and devastating tsunamis.GeoNet on Tuesday warned there was a 'swarm of activity' along the Alpine fault, a geological fault running almost the entire length of New Zealand's South Island.The company, which monitors geological hazards including earthquakes, volcanoes, tsunamis and landslides, announced there were a number of quakes recorded on both the South and North Island.