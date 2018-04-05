Heavy rain and hailstorm has destroyed fruit orchards and vegetable fields in most of the areas of Kurram Agency the other day.According to Peshawar correspondentIn Zeran Brabata area, the roof of the house of a poor man, Ilayas caved in causing him losses of thousands of rupees besides death to his two cattle. On other side thousands of acres of land along side Kurram River was in danger of being washed away due to lack of protected embankments.