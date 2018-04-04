The paper is aged and fragile, the typewritten letters slowly fading. But US Military Intelligence report EW-Pa 128 is as chilling now as the day it was written in November 1944.and sent by air pouch to Cordell Hull, the US Secretary of State, detailed how the industrialists were to work with the Nazi Party to rebuild Germany's economy by sending money through Switzerland.They would set up a network of secret front companies abroad. They would wait until conditions were right. And then they would take over Germany again.The book opens in 1944 as the Red Army advances on the besieged city, then jumps to the present day, during the election campaign for the first president of Europe.But as I researched and wrote the novel, I realised that some of the Red House Report had become fact.Nazi Germany did export massive amounts of capital through neutral countries. German businesses did set up a network of front companies abroad.Is it possible that the Fourth Reich those Nazi industrialists foresaw has, in some part at least, come to pass?The industrialists gathered at the Maison Rouge Hotel waited expectantly as SS Obergruppenfuhrer Dr Scheid began the meeting. Scheid held one of the highest ranks in the SS, equivalent to Lieutenant General. He cut an imposing figure in his tailored grey-green uniform and high, peaked cap with silver braiding. Guards were posted outside and the room had been searched for microphones.There was a sharp intake of breath as he began to speak. German industry must realise that the war cannot be won, he declared. 'It must take steps in preparation for a post-war commercial campaign.'But Scheid had been given special licence to speak the truth - the future of the Reich was at stake. He ordered the industrialists to 'make contacts and alliances with foreign firms, but this must be done individually and without attracting any suspicion'.The industrialists were to borrow substantial sums from foreign countries after the war.But as most of the industrialists left the meeting, a handful were beckoned into another smaller gathering, presided over by Dr Bosse of the Armaments Ministry.Bosse explained how, even though the Nazi Party had informed the industrialists that the war was lost, resistance against the Allies would continue until a guarantee of German unity could be obtained.the industrialists were to 'prepare themselves to finance the Nazi Party, which would be forced to go underground as a Maquis', using the term for the French resistance.would see the government allocating large sums to German industrialists to establish a 'secure post-war foundation in foreign countries', whileGerman businesses would set up a 'sleeper' network of agents abroad through front companies,'The existence of these is to be known only by very few people in each industry and by chiefs of the Nazi Party,' Bosse announced.The Nazis had been covertly sending funds through neutral countries for years.They accepted assets and property titles taken from Jewish businessmen in Germany and occupied countries, and supplied the foreign currency that the Nazis needed to buy vital war materials.Swiss economic collaboration with the Nazis had been closely monitored by Allied intelligence.'Now the Nazi Party stands behind the industrialists and urges them to save themselves by getting funds outside Germany and at the same time advance the party's plans for its post-war operations.'The order to export foreign capital was technically illegal in Nazi Germany, but by the summer of 1944 the law did not matter.More than two months after D-Day, the Nazis were being squeezed by the Allies from the west and the Soviets from the east. Hitler had been badly wounded in an assassination attempt. The Nazi leadership was nervous, fractious and quarrelling.A meeting such as that at the Maison Rouge would need the protection of the SS, according to Dr Adam Tooze of Cambridge University, author of Wages of Destruction: The Making And Breaking Of The Nazi Economy.He says: 'By 1944 any discussion of post-war planning was banned. It was extremely dangerous to do that in public. But the SS was thinking in the long-term.Shrewd SS leaders such as Otto Ohlendorf were already thinking ahead.A highly educated, intelligent lawyer and economist, Ohlendorf showed great concern for the psychological welfare of his extermination squad's gunmen:By the winter of 1943 he was transferred to the Ministry of Economics.Ohlendorf, who was later hanged at Nuremberg, took particular interest in the work of a German economist called Ludwig Erhard. Erhard had written a lengthy manuscript on the transition to a post-war economy after Germany's defeat. This was dangerous, especially as his name had been mentioned in connection with resistance groups.But Ohlendorf, who was also chief of the SD, the Nazi domestic security service, protected Erhard as he agreed with his views on stabilising the post-war German economy.Ohlendorf and Erhard feared a bout of hyper-inflation, such as the one that had destroyed the German economy in the Twenties. Such a catastrophe would render the SS's economic empire almost worthless.as no post-war German state would have enough legitimacy to introduce a currency that would have any value.That unit would become the Deutschmark, which was introduced in 1948. It was an astonishing success and it kick-started the German economy.The German industrial conglomerates could rapidly rebuild their economic empires across Europe.By 1948 - despite six years of conflict, Allied bombing and post-war reparations payments -Erhard pondered how German industry could expand its reach across the shattered European continent.Germany and France were the drivers behind the European Coal and Steel Community (ECSC), the precursor to the European Union. The ECSC was the first supranational organisation, established in April 1951 by six European states.In 1957, John J. McCloy, the American High Commissioner for Germany, issued an amnesty for industrialists convicted of war crimes.The two most powerful Nazi industrialists, Alfried Krupp of Krupp Industries and Friedrich Flick, whose Flick Group eventually owned a 40 per cent stake in Daimler-Benz, were released from prison after serving barely three years.The Krupp company soon became one of Europe's leading industrial combines.Friedrich Flick remained unrepentant about his wartime record and refused to pay a single Deutschmark in compensation until his death in July 1972 at the age of 90, when he left a fortune of more than $1billion, the equivalent of £400million at the time.'For many leading industrial figures close to the Nazi regime, Europe became a cover for pursuing German national interests after the defeat of Hitler,' says historian Dr Michael Pinto-Duschinsky, an adviser to Jewish former slave labourers.Numerous household names had exploited slave and forced labourers including BMW, Siemens and Volkswagen, which produced munitions and the V1 rocket.Like Krupp and Flick, Hermann Abs, post-war Germany's most powerful banker, had prospered in the Third Reich. Dapper, elegant and diplomatic, Abs joined the board of Deutsche Bank, Germany's biggest bank, in 1937.By 1942, Abs held 40 directorships, a quarter of which were in countries occupied by the Nazis.Abs also sat on the supervisory board of I.G. Farben, as Deutsche Bank's representative.It was so deeply entwined with the SS and the Nazis that it ran its own slave labour camp at Auschwitz, known as Auschwitz III,When they could work no longer, or were verbraucht (used up) in the Nazis' chilling term, they were moved to Birkenau. There they were gassed using Zyklon B, the patent for which was owned by I.G. Farben.But like all good businessmen, I.G. Farben's bosses hedged their bets.During the war the company had financed Ludwig Erhard's research.24 I.G. Farben executives were indicted for war crimes over Auschwitz III - but only twelve of the 24 were found guilty and sentenced to prison terms ranging from one-and-a-half to eight years.Abs was one of the most important figures in Germany's post-war reconstruction.Abs was put in charge of allocating Marshall Aid - reconstruction funds - to German industry.Crucially, Abs was also a member of the European League for Economic Co-operation, an elite intellectual pressure group set up in 1946.Its members included industrialists and financiers and it developed policies that are strikingly familiar today -When Konrad Adenauer, the first Chancellor of West Germany, took power in 1949,That same year the six members of the ECSC signed the Treaty of Rome, which set up the European Economic Community. The treaty further liberalised trade and established increasingly powerful supranational institutions including the European Parliament and European Commission.Like Abs, Ludwig Erhard flourished in post-war Germany. Adenauer made Erhard Germany's first post-war economics minister.Some sporadic compensation payments were made but German industry agreed a conclusive, global settlement only in 2000, with a £3billion compensation fund. There was no admission of legal liability and the individual compensation was paltry.Any claimant accepting the deal had to undertake not to launch any further legal action.Next month, 27 European Union member states vote in the biggest transnational election in history. Europe now enjoys peace and stability.But the Red House Report is a bridge from a sunny present to a dark past.*The Budapest Protocol, Adam LeBor's thriller inspired by the Red House Report, is published by Reportage Press.