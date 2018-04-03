© Wikimedia Commons

Principle #1: If It Sounds Like Magic, It Probably Is

"We conclude that there is no evidence that brief exposure to warm therapeutic packs induces greater prosocial responding than exposure to cold therapeutic packs."

"[S]ome statisticians and psychologists are increasingly worried that mindset theory is not all it claims to be. The findings of Dweck's key study have never been replicated in a published paper, which is noteworthy in so high-profile a work. One scientist told BuzzFeed News that his attempt to reproduce the findings has so far failed. An investigation found several small but revealing errors in the study that may require a correction."

Principle #2: Small Changes Generally Do Not Lead to Large Results

Principle #3: Change Takes Time

Principle #4: Take Care of the Basics

Sleep

Sustenance

Social support

Sleep

Sustenance

Social Support

In a meta-analysis of over 100,000 subjects published in 2012 by Julianne Holt-Lunstead and colleagues, the effects of social connection on health were comparable to smoking and about three times larger than obesity.