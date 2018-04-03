© Simone Acquaroli

"The greatest deception men suffer is from their own opinions." ― Leonardo da Vinci

The Elephant in Your Life

"What the human being is best at doing is interpreting all new information so that their prior conclusions remain intact." - Warren Buffet

Carl Sagan said: "The absence of evidence is not evidence of absence."

Not All Blind Spots Are The Same

"Getting rid of a delusion makes us wiser than getting hold of a truth." - Ludwig Borne

Your emotions make you focus on one aspect of reality.

Open The Window, Set Your Blind Spots Free

"The real voyage of discovery consists not in seeking new landscapes, but in having new eyes." - Marcel Proust

How much you share with other people

How well others (try to) know you

How well you know yourself

Disclosing more about yourself, thus reducing the "Mask" area

Uncovering more about your "Unconscious" area

Becoming aware of your "Blind" area

A Simple Exercise to Uncover Your Blind Spots

"Appearance blinds, whereas words reveal." - Oscar Wilde

Upgrade Your Self-awareness

