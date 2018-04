The Deputy Prime Minister of Turkey took to Twitter on Friday, where he posted a series of tweets saying,



''Whomever supports terrorists organizations will lose the support of Turkey. Those who are in cooperation with terrorists organizations and attack Turkey with them will receive the same treatment as terrorists. They will become a target for Turkey,'' Bozdağ remarked.

French President Emmanuel Macron entertained a Syrian Kurdish delegation last Thursday. He praised the Kurdish-dominated SDF militias for their role in fighting ISIS and promised continued support.This would not be outside the realm of possibility seeing French special forces were actually involved in helping take Manbij for the Kurds in 2016 and remain elsewhere in Kurdish-held Syira.They declared that "those who support terrorist" would share in their fate: The Turks did not stop at Twitter tantrums, however.Its Anadolu state news agency published a map published a map marking where French special forces are based Syria.In any case the NATO-on-NATO tension stemming from Syria is quite the sight.Moreover the Brits reportedly suspect the attack was carried out by a Turkish-backed group.