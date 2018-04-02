An earthquake measuring 6.1 on the Richter scale jolted South of the Fiji Islands on Monday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

An earthquake measuring 6.1 on the Richter scale jolted South of the Fiji Islands on Monday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.The epicenter, with a depth of 83.52 km, was initially determined to be at 24.8965 degrees south latitude and 176.6055 degrees west longitude.