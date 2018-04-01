Evacuation centres open

National Disaster Management Director Anare Leweniqila also confirms that a number of evacuation centres are now active in the Western division.



"As of now, we have evacuated 18 evacuation centres that are in Lautoka, Nadi and Nadroga. We are yet to receive some of the reports from Ba, Tavua and Rakiraki in relation to some of the evacuation centres."



However, Mr Leweniqila was not able to confirm how many people are currently in these evacuation centres.



Residents in Ba, Tavua and Rakiraki are without power supply.



Fiji Electricity Authority chief executive, Hasmukh Patel, told FBC that residents in Ba, Tavua and Rakiraki are without power supply.



Fiji Electricity Authority chief executive, Hasmukh Patel, said power supply in a number of areas in the Western division have been affected due to flooding.



"A few areas in the Central division are also without power and a team is trying to find out the reason for the outage," he said.



He said areas from Matanivusi in Sigatoka to Rakiraki are badly affected by floods.



Mr Patel said they do not know the extent of damage at this stage.



"We are not able to access some of our zones substation and unless we access them and look at what the condition of the station is we will not be able to take further steps towards restoration of power supply," he said.



"So we are waiting for flood water to recede and then take appropriate action should there be not much damage in terms of the power lines that we may be able to quickly switch on the power supply."



He adds power supply has been restored in certain parts of Lautoka, Nadi and Sigatoka.



Mr Patel said the power supply was still intact in Vanua Levu.



Fiji Village online says Fijians have been urged to take heed of the warnings issued by the authorities seriously.



A heavy rain warning is in force for the whole of Fiji.



There is a flood warning for Semo village, Nawaka, Mulomulo, Votualevu to Nadi Town, Toge to Ba Town, Vatukacevaceva to Rakiraki Town, Nasivi to Tavua Town, Navua Town and Keyasi to Sigatoka Town.



The Weather Office said from 9am yesterday to 9am today Nadi, Nausori, Lautoka, Sigatoka, Rakiraki, Tavu and Labasa recorded more than 55 millimeters of rain.

