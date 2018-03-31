Google knows where you've been

Google knows everything you've ever searched - and deleted

Google has an advertisement profile of you

Google knows all the apps you use

Google has all of your YouTube history

The data Google has on you can fill millions of Word documents

Here are some of the different ways Google gets your data

This information has millions of nefarious uses. You say you're not a terrorist. Then how come you were googling Isis? Work at Google and you're suspicious of your wife? Perfect, just look up her location and search history for the last 10 years. Manage to gain access to someone's Google account? Perfect, you have a chronological diary of everything that person has done for the last 10 years.



This is one of the craziest things about the modern age. We would never let the government or a corporation put cameras/microphones in our homes or location trackers on us. But we just went ahead and did it ourselves because - to hell with it! - I want to watch cute dog videos.