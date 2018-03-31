© Pankaj Kumar



Hailstorm accompanied by moderate rain lashed several districts in north Bihar on Friday.Certain blocks of Sitamarhi, Madhubani, East and West Champaran, Araria, Kishanganj and Darbhanga witnessed hailstorm along with thundershowers during the day. Thunder squalls occurred in some districts in north Bihar, such as Purnia and Motihari.accompanied with light to moderate rain and winds at a speed of 60-80km per hour lashing Bettiah, Motihari, Sheohar, Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Darbhanga, Samastipur, Muzaffarpur, Purnia, Katihar, Madhepura, Supaul, Araria and Saharsa from 10am to 1pm on Friday.The snow pellets duringTwo women were injured in Madhubani district while grazing cattle. Altogether three blocks in Madhubani district were lashed by hailstorms. State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) inspector S J Chaurasia, who is posted in Madhubani, said the extent of damage caused by the hailstorm in the district was being assessed.District agriculture officer Ram Kishore Rai said the extent of the damage was being assessed. Tin roofs and asbestos of several houses in the district were also damaged.Darbhanga also experienced hailstorm on Friday morning,The Patna Meteorological Centre had on Tuesday forecast thundershowers with gusty winds in the city and several other places of the state on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.