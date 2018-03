© Boing Boing



"Cheney wants you out," Bustani recalled Bolton saying, referring to the then-vice president of the United States. "We can't accept your management style."

"You have 24 hours to leave the organization, and if you don't comply with this decision by Washington, we have ways to retaliate against you."

"We know where your kids live. You have two sons in New York."

"My family is aware of the situation, and we are prepared to live with the consequences of my decision," he replied.

Bolton's history of bullying, in fact, is well-documented.

"Trump is utterly ignorant of the world, prone to making impulsive decisions, and tends to defer to the most forceful voice in the room, especially when it conveys information with confident bluster," observed Damon Linker in the The Week. "That would give Bolton enormous power to shape policy - which means the power to get the United States to launch big new wars as well as expand the numerous ones we're already waging across wide swaths of the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia."

WHO BETTER TO advise the bully-in-chief, Donald Trump, on when to make war and kill people than another bully? It's difficult, after all, to avoid the label - that of a bully - when thinking of John Bolton, the former Bush administration official - turned - Fox News pundit who Trump recently picked as his national security adviser.José Bustani, the retired Brazilian diplomat and former head of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons , told me when I reached him by phone in Paris earlier this month.The latter's criticisms of the famously mustachioed hawk have been public for many years now, but some of the details of his tense encounter with Bolton at the OPCW have never been reported before in English.In early 2002, a year before the invasion of Iraq, the Bush administration was putting intense pressure on Bustani to quit as director-general of the OPCW - despite the fact that he had been unanimously re-elected to head the 145-nation body just two years earlier. His transgression? Negotiating with Saddam Hussein's Iraq to allow OPCW weapons inspectors to make unannounced visits to that country - thereby undermining Washington's rationale for regime change.In 2001, then-Secretary of State Colin Powell had penned a letter to Bustani, thanking him for his " very impressive " work. By March 2002, however, Bolton - then serving as under secretary of state for Arms Control and International Security Affairs - arrived in person at the OPCW headquarters in the Hague to issue a warning to the organization's chief. And, according to Bustani, Bolton didn't mince words.Bolton continued, according to Bustani's recollections:There was a pause.Bustani told me he was taken aback but refused to back down:After hearing Bustani's description of the encounter, I reached out to his son-in-law, Stewart Wood, a British politician and former adviser to Prime Minister Gordon Brown. Wood told me that he vividly remembers Bustani telling him about Bolton's implicit threat to their family immediately after the meeting in the Hague. "It instantly became an internal family meme," Wood recalled. Two former OPCW colleagues of Bustani, Bob Rigg and Mikhail Berdennikov, have also since confirmed via email that they remember their then-boss telling them at the time about Bolton's not-so-subtle remark about his kids.then-Special Assistant to the Director-General for External Relations Gordon Vachon, who was in the room for the meeting with Bolton, hasThe OPCW chief "could go quietly, with little fuss and restraint on all sides and 'without dragging your name through the mud,'" Vachon recalled Bolton saying, in an email to The Intercept. "I cannot say from memory that I heard Mr. Bolton mention DG Bustani's children, probably becauseI reached out to John Bolton and the White House for a response to these allegations. Rather than issue an outright denial, the White House responded via a press spokesperson that referred me to a section of his 2008 memoir, Surrender is Not an Option: Defending America at the United Nations, which deals with Bustani and the OPCW. In the book,(without mentioning Powell's praise), but claims to have offered himHe visited Bustani in his capacity as a top U.S. State Department official, yet his behavior was more thuggish. How on earth can a senior diplomat, representing a democratic government, justify implicitly threatening the children of an international official in order to win a political argument?"The problem with this man is that he's so ideological, so brutal; he doesn't open the door to dialogue," the former OPCW chief told me on the phone. "I don't know how people can work for him."Carl W. Ford Jr, the State Department's former intelligence chief, called BoltonTestifying before the Senate in 2005, Ford discussed the case ofwho had refused to sign off on a speech accusing Cuba of possessing a secret bioweapons program andMelody Townsel, a former U.S. Agency for International Development contractor, said she was harassed by the short-tempered Bolton, then a lawyer in the private sector, on a visit to Kyrgyzstan in 1994:she later recalled, in a letter to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.According to Time magazine , his former bossin 2005, during the confirmation hearings for Bolton's controversial nomination as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, thatTake the case of Bustani and the OPCW: Bolton succeeded in having the Brazilian removed from his post. Only a few weeks after the U.S. official's visit to the Hague, the OPCW chief was " pushed out of office " in an extraordinary meeting of the organization's member countries (and in a decision, incidentally, that an administrative tribunal of the International Labour Organization would later call " unlawful ").Bolton himself proudly recalled in his memoir how then-Sen. Joe Biden, D-Del., criticized his views while praising his abilities during the 2001 congressional hearings to confirm him as under secretary of state. "My problem with you, over the years, has been, you're too competent," Biden remarked, according to Bolton. "I mean, I would rather you be stupid and not very effective."Now, therefore, is the time to panic; now is the moment to sound the alarm.As national security adviser, he'll be the first one in the room and the last one out.Is it any wonder, then, that Bustani - who did so much to prevent the threat of conflict and the proliferation of chemical weapons before being ousted by Bolton - believes the latter's appointment as Trump's national security adviser could spell "disaster" for the world?