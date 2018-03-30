© Reuters

Russia's Foreign Ministry has condemned the search of a Russian airliner in a London airport, calling it another provocation by the British authorities against Moscow.The British police went aboard a Russian A-321, which arrived from Sheremetyevo airport in Moscow to the British capital on Thursday. The officers said they needed to inspect the plane without explaining the reasons for the action and demanded the crew to leave the plane, Interfax reported. They would not let the captain to get out of the cabin."We're speaking of another provocation by the British authorities," Maria Zakharova, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, said, commenting on a search performed aboard an Aeroflot carrier plane in the British capital.