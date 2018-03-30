© Turkish TV

A Turkish television station has been caught deliberately changing subtitles to what a local Kurdish resident in the northwest Syrian city of Afrin actually said.Turkish TV asking an old resident of Afrin about the situation in Afrin, two weeks after Turkish-led forces and their Syrian puppets captured the city from the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG).The elderly man replies: "The Free Syrian Army are not free, they are thugs and looters, rapists, they raped girls..."Rather then omitting this from their bias report, the Turkish television crew instead translated everything totally different.The Turkish television translation instead was: "The YPG do not belong here. They seized our belongings and houses. They killed our people".Paul Antonopoulos is a Research Fellow at the Center for Syncretic Studies. He has an MA in International Relations and is interested in Great Power Rivalry as well as the International Relations and Political Economy of the Middle East and Latin America.