The Bayer-Monsanto merger has hit a roadblock in the U.S.

The agribusiness giants have been waiting for the Department of Justice (DoJ) to approve the business coupling, but last week the department's antitrust division revealed worries that the merger could hurt competition, and they don't think Bayer's proposed plan to sell off some businesses before the deal is finalized goes far enough.

Concern across the board

The DoJ's worries are on point, considering Bayer and Monsanto are two of the largest agribusiness corporations in the world. On the heels of the already-approved Dow-DuPont and Syngenta-ChemChina mergers, if this goes through just three corporations will control 59 percent of the seed market and 64 percent of the pesticide market - globally.

Farmers across the country share this trepidation, according to poll results released earlier this month. Nearly 1,000 farmers in 48 states, representing all sectors of farming, were asked about the pending merger. More than 93% expressed concern, with top worries being increased pressure to practice chemical-dependent farming and reduced choice for purchasing seeds and other inputs.

The pressure is on

News this week that the Bayer-Monsanto deal had won a green light in the EU is less than encouraging, but the deal is not yet sealed in the U.S. This recent hurdle the seed and pesticide giants face with the DoJ is encouraging for concerned farmers and their supporters.

Last week, thousands of PAN activists sent messages to the DoJ, telling them the merger should not proceed. And if the antitrust division isn't satisfied with Bayer-Monsanto's proposed conditions of the merger - which appears to be the case - the Justice Department could file a lawsuit in an effort to block the deal.

Reports state that a final decision is probably months away, so there's still time to stand with farmers against the Bayer-Monsanto merger. Tell the DoJ that this merger is bad for food and farming, and must be stopped. And with help from our individual supporters, PAN and our partners will continue to keep the pressure on in the weeks and months to come.