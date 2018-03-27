© Yonhap News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has made a surprise visit to China, according to reports, which described a special North Korean-style green train arriving in Beijing amid heavy security.Japanese media described the train as green with yellow horizontal lines and 21 carriages - similar in style to the train that carried Kim's late father, Kim Jong-il, when he visited China in 2011. Train delays of up to two hours were reported by the Beijing railway bureau.Details of Kim's trip, including how long he will stay and who he plans to meet, were not immediately available, according to three sources who spoke to Bloomberg News. Responding to questions about the visit,Reports of a long motorcade with a police escort making its way down Beijing's Changan Avenue, in the direction of the Diaoyutai State Guest House, have added to speculation that North Korea's leader was in the city.Kim previously agreed to meet South Korean president Moon Jae-in in April, following diplomatic talks in February.China opposes Pyongyang's nuclear ambitions but is also wary of any instability that would result in the region if Kim's regime collapsed or if a war broke out on the Korean Peninsula.Earlier this month, Trump agreed to a meeting with Kim if the North Korean leader makes certain commitments regarding its nuclear program before any meeting takes place.