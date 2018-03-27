A collaboration between Western Sydney University and a team of international researchers, the study, which is said to be a world-first, examines the effect of medical and operative birth interventions on child health outcomes in the first 28 days and up to five years of age.
Children born through medical interventions, including caesarean section and induction, are at a higher risk of developing health problems than those born through spontaneous vaginal birth, a new study has revealed.
"Babies born by caesarean section had the highest rate of having a low temperature requiring medical intervention."
She said at five years, the babies born by caesarean, particularly emergency caesarean section, had the highest rates of health issues like diabetes and obesity.
"We found that things like respiratory infection like pneumonia and bronchitis, diabetes, obesity and eczema ... these were highest among children who experienced any form of intervention compared to spontaneous vaginal birth," Professor Dahlen said.
But the push towards vaginal birth without any medical intervention has come under criticism lately for what some experts say puts undue pressure on women.
Earlier, Hans Peter Dietz, a professor in obstetrics and gynaecology at Sydney Medical School Nepean, told The Age, the "natural childbirth ideology" could lead to ignoring situations of increased risk.
However, Professor Dahlen said the study's aim was not to put any pressure on women.
"This is about getting health providers to provide evidence-based care and evidence-based information so that women can make informed decisions," she said.
"Currently in maternity care when we inform women about risk when it comes to intervention we tell them about short-term risks. We are not ever having a conversation about potential long-term risks.
"And that's the concern; women and their partners are making a decision based on half the information and they need the full picture."
She said Australia had one of the highest caesarean section rates in the OECD and it was rising constantly.
"One in three women have a caesarean and about 11 to 12 per cent have a forceps or vacuum delivery," Professor Dahlen said.
"But, worryingly, around 60 per cent of women are either induced or have their labour sped up, which means there is very high rate of intervention, which evidence tells us increasingly is problematic unless critically needed."
