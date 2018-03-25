© COLLINS K.LANGAT



Heavy rains have disrupted planting in most parts of Narok county.This is because mechanised farming has been rendered impossible.Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry Narok branch chairman David Mpatiany said the delay in planting may hurt crop production."We are happy the rains have come but it is unfortunate that most of the farmers,The farmers had prepared their farms during the dry season ready to plant when the rains come," he said.Olposimoru MCA Kikaet Kuyo blamed the government for delays in availing the subsidised fertiliser and seed to the farmers, forcing farmers to wait until the onset of the long rains."The fertiliser and seeds delivered were not enough for all farmers. Every February and March is a planting season and the state should always set aside funds to procure fertiliser during this time," he said.He said most farmers are unable to reach the market to sell their produce."Crops like potatoes and carrots that were planted during the short rains in December are ready for harvesting, but it is unfortunate that farmers continue to incur losses as their crops rot in the farms due to impassable roads to transport the crops to the market," Kuyo said.But Narok Agriculture executive Evelyn Koiyan denied claims that fertiliser and seeds distribution delayed. She said the government availed the inputs three weeks ago.She said farmers are free to buy any amount of fertiliser and seeds from the National Cereal and Produce Board.Narok county grows wheat, barley, potato and beans. Farmers harvest more than 1. 5 million bags of each crop every year.