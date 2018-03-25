chart
People will be digging out Sunday morning in parts of the central U.S. and mid-Atlantic after more than a foot of snow fell in some areas! Take a look at the area-by-area snow totals from Saturday evening.

Multiple cities saw record snowfall Friday into Saturday for late-March. The snow caused some damage to trees due to the weight, caused near whiteout conditions, and made for difficult travel for people trying to get around during their weekend.

chart
chart
chart
snow chart
There is still a little bit left of this storm system Sunday morning. Use caution traveling through parts of southwest Virginia, West Virginia, Kentucky, and northern North Carolina. Snow should end by daybreak but roads may very well be slick.

weather map