On Friday Dr. Epstein joined Tucker Carlson to discuss an upcoming presentation on "The Search Suggestion Effect (SSE): How Search Suggestions Can Be Used To Shift Opinions and Voting Preferences Dramatically." The AIBRT researchers looked at the power of Google and Facebook to influence elections. The study spanned five years of investigations.
The results are stunning.
Dr. Epstein told Tucker Carlson: I can tell you we should be paranoid because Google and Facebook can do is really mind-boggling. For example if Mark Zuckerberg on election day last year, if he had chosen to press the enter key early morning and just sent out a message to Hillary Clinton supporters only saying, "Go out and vote," that would have sent her an additional 450,000 voters that day with no one knowing that this had occurred. And that's just Facebook. What Google can do is really off the scale. Our studies show that Google can take a 50-50 split among undecided voters and change it into a 90-10 split with no one knowing they had been manipulated and without leaving a paper trail... It has to do with those search suggestions. Literally from the very first character that you type into the search bar you are being manipulated. And we've done 16 months of experiments. We've done all the research now and we know exactly how this works... The threat is absolutely, positively profound.This was a shocking segment. Even Tucker Carlson was stunned by Dr. Epstein's study.
But Google and Facebook won't be surprised by the results. There's a reason why they've been targeting only conservative websites for the past year.
GOP leaders in Congress may want to focus on this threat to their base and to America instead of working so hard to derail the Trump administration. ...Before it's too late.
