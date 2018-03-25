© che.sovitina / Instagram

At least four people - including three children - died in a shopping center in the Siberian city of Kemerovo, where a huge fire broke out Sunday. Emergency services continue working to rescue those trapped inside the building.The fire broke out on Sunday afternoon local timeaccording to the regional emergencies ministry.The victims were in the mall's playroom, according to the Investigative Committee spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko."Some 26 people have also sought medical help or been taken to hospitals," she added.Two of them remain in a serious condition."I think they died of suffocation, because I was the last to leave and there were no other people left in the zoo," the facility director Evgeniy Videman told TASS. "There was thick smoke on the third floor, people were leaving in panic by a side ladder. There was no chance to get the animals out," he added.Pictures circulating on social media show plumes of smoke rising from the building. One of the videos from the site showsThe blaze has engulfed some 1,500 square meters so far, but was stopped from spreading further. More than 210 rescuers and 48 units of equipment are deployed at the site.A state of emergency has been declared in the Kemerovo region, Emergencies Minister Vladimir Puchkov said.