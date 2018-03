© Omar Sanadiki / Reuters



Hundreds of militants and their families have begun leaving the town of Harasta in East Ghouta on Thursday, under a special, Russian-brokered agreement with the Syrian government, which will see them transported to Idlib province.Two videos of Thursday's mass evacuation have been obtained by RT's Ruptly video agency.Under the deal struck between the Syrian government and members of the Ahrar al-Sham rebels, about 1,500 militants and 6,000 civilians, including the rebels' families, plan to leave Harasta in two batches, a SANA reporter said on Thursday. So far, the news agency confirmed that 810 people have managed to exit Harasta via 10 buses, including 253 men, 157 women, 218 children and 182 militants.The surrender of hundreds of militants and their families was made possible after the Russian Center for Reconciliation in Syria announced the opening of a third humanitarian corridor in Harasta on Wednesday.Meanwhile, civilians continue to flee the rebel-held territory through two other corridors in East Ghouta. "In total since the beginning of the humanitarian operation, 94,831 people have been evacuated from Eastern Ghouta with the help of the Russian Centre for Reconciliation," the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.