North Korea is now capable of targeting countries in central Europe with its nuclear arsenal, according to reports in the German media.Bild cited a source who was at the briefing. Diehl reportedly told officials that he saw talks between North and South Korea as a positive step toward lowering tensions. RT has contacted the BND for comment.North Korea has long claimed its missiles are capable of reaching the farthest reaches of the globe.A government statement at the time quoted North Korean leader Kim Jong-un as saying: "Now we have finally realized the great historic cause of completing the state nuclear force, the cause of building a rocket power."North Korea said the missile reached an altitude of about 4,475km (2,780 miles) - more than 10 times the height of the International Space Station - and flew 950km (590 miles) during its flight.