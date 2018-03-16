Society's Child
California has appointed illegal alien to state office
Breitbart
Thu, 15 Mar 2018 00:00 UTC
She complained that illegal aliens are not adequately represented in state government, and described her appointment as a step towards correcting that alleged injustice. "While undocumented students have become more visible in our state, they remain underrepresented in places where decisions that affect them are being made," Mateo said, as quoted by Fox News.
De León, who is running for U.S. Senate against incumbent Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), described Mateo as: "a courageous, determined and intelligent young woman who at great personal risk has dedicated herself to fight for those seeking their rightful place in this country," according to Fox News. De León and other state officials are stoking an ongoing confrontation with the federal government over federal immigration laws.
Mateo, however, seems somewhat confused about which country she prefers.
In a Facebook post in 2016, apparently celebrating her graduation from Santa Clara University School of Law, Mateo declared, in Spanish: "[E]verything is dedicated to Oaxaca, Mexico!! to that land that I miss so much."
While she is the first illegal alien to hold a state office, she is not the first elevated to public office in California. In 2015, the city council of Huntington Park, California, appointed two illegal aliens to city commissions, sparking a public backlash.
Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News. He was named to Forward's 50 "most influential" Jews in 2017. He is the co-author of How Trump Won: The Inside Story of a Revolution.
A child-like man is not a man whose development has been arrested; on the contrary, he is a man who has given himself a chance of continuing to develop long after most adults have muffled themselves in the cocoon of middle-aged habit and convention.
Recent Comments
Ick...kissing that would be like licking a toilet bowl at the AIDS clinic...
This would seem very unusual to me if I thought the animal was a true coyote. If that where the case then rabies would be a strong possibility....
Interesting article! Once again, knowledge is power. Much better viewpoint than tripping around fearing mountain lions.
For those not in sync with news. Russia and China have been working for years in order to disconnect their economies from the US lead SWIFT...
Well it seems that if RT in UK is kicked out of the country. Some employees will have a difficult time. It also means escalation, as propaganda is...