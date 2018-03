© Yuri Gripas / Reuters

The State Department has a $120-million war chest to counter 'Russian propaganda' but that's not enough for top lawmakers, who are demanding that President Donald Trump pumps even more into the costly effort.Members of the House Armed Services Committee demanded that the US president invests more money and finally appoints a leader of the Global Engagement Center (GEC), the State Department's wing that fights foreign propaganda.A letter, sent on March 9 by committee chairman Mac Thornberry (R-Texas) and ranking member Adam Smith (D-Washington), calls on Trump to pump more money into the GEC to counter propaganda and disinformation."We are... disappointed that to date your administration has not provided adequate resources, including funding and personnel, to the GEC to carry out its mission and, furthermore, that you have not yet appointed a director to lead the agency in this endeavor," the letter read.The lawmakers' call to appoint a leader to direct the two-year-old agency has been left unanswered so far. But some among the retired US diplomats could not resist trying to come any closer to the $120-million pie.Michael McFaul, a former US ambassador to Moscow was one of them. Earlier in March, he passionately wrote on Twitter: "Is [sic] the @StateDept wants to contract out its assignment to spend $120 million to combat Russian propaganda, I'm sure I could put together a great team! (and I speak Russian!)"The latter statement is a bit doubtful, because he recently shared a fake video clip of mass protests with a caption in Russian inciting people to kill security officials. Then, it turned out that the peculiar video was shot in Bahrain and not, as claimed by the original poster, the latest rally in Iran."I apologize. I misread the caption, & then deleted after realizing my mistake (My Russian is rusty)," he tweeted later.In testimony before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee last year, Julianne Smith of the Center for New American Security outrageously claimed that RT spends $400 million on its Washington bureau alone. In reality, that is approximately the budget of RT and Sputnik - Russia's two state-supported media outlets - combined.