A newly built pedestrian bridge has collapsed in the city of Miami, Florida. The incident has led to multiple casualties, local authorities confirmed.Several people were killed in the bridge collapse, the Florida Highway Patrol confirmed to local media. At least one more person sustained injuries and was taken to the hospital, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said.Five to six vehicles were "crushed" in the incident, the local police also said.The 54-meter-long bridge was scheduled to be opened to the public no sooner than in early 2019 and was still under construction. Several vehicles were struck under the collapsed structure, according to AP.The bridge was reportedly constructed using some sort of innovative approach meant to reduce potential risks to workers, commuters and pedestrians. The university praised the bridge as "the first of its kind." It also said that its main span, weighing some 950 tons, was installed within hours through the use of an "accelerated bridge construction" method. The span was placed into its final position on Saturday.