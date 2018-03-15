© ASIAWIRE



The bizarre creature was born on a farm in the county of Gangu in the north-west of the country.It had two conjoined heads, four eyes, two ears and two mouths but was unable to stand up.The farmer said its mother rejected it so he tried to keep it alive by hand-feeding it.But his efforts were in vain and the creature died just two days after birth, local media report.The lamb suffered from diprosopus or craniofacial duplication, resulting in shared features.It is rare for such creatures to survive more than a few hours after birth because their internal organs are often deformed.But a two-faced cat named as Frank and Louie died in 2014 aged 15 years in the north-eastern US state of Massachusetts.Last week, a mutant pig was discovered in a rural region in Argentina.The deformed animal was spotted next to its mother after she gave birth to eight piglets in the area of Santo Domingo in Santiago del Estero Province.But it died a few hours after birth when it had trouble breathing on March 7.Its deformities are believed to be caused by pesticides and GM crops.