Putin movie World Order 2018
The film is blocked worldwide on YouTube. I have uploaded it to the paid-for platform that is Vimeo - thanks to my Patreon members for offsetting these costs!

World Order 2018 is a new documentary movie by TV host, Vladimir Soloviev, in which he discusses with Russia's President Putin all the major events of the past few years; the Syrian situation, the destruction of the Middle East, the expansion of NATO, the immigration crisis in Europe, the destabilisation of Eastern Ukraine and the situation in Crimea, US-Russian relations, and of course the nuclear arms race. They also touch on topics rarely answered by world leaders - the eradication of national identities, the re-writing of history, and the essence of the Holocaust.

The film is 1.5 hours long, so make sure you put some time aside, instead of your next Netflix doco! If you're specifically looking for the quote in the title - it's at 1:22:00. Watch here

