Earth Changes
Persistent Heat Anomaly in the Gulf of Mexico: Is Dormant Underwater Volcano to awaken?
Stefan Stanford
All News Pipeline
Tue, 06 Mar 2018 00:00 UTC
All News Pipeline
Tue, 06 Mar 2018 00:00 UTC
on January 11th, we reported on ANP that several days before a massive, 7.6 earthquake struck in the Caribbean Sea, causing a tsunami warning to be issued to several Caribbean islands, ocean water had suddenly and mysteriously 'disappeared' in locations more than 2,000 miles apart, both north and south of the epicenter of that quake.
As videographer MrMBB333 told us in a video that we used within that story, "water is trying to tell us something".
Well if water suddenly and mysteriously disappearing in the Gulf of Mexico and Pacific Ocean then was trying to tell us something, then certainly temperature spikes of over 130 degrees in the Gulf of Mexico must be trying to tell us something, too!
As we see from MrMBB333 in the 1st video below, something incredibly strange is going on in the Gulf of Mexico with air temperatures recorded at over 130 degrees over and over again the past week, with temperatures fluctuating between 'normal' temperatures in the 75 to 80 degrees range before suddenly shooting up to at least 133 degrees as we see in videos and the 2nd image below.
As we see in the next screenshot below of that same area which we've turned into a gif photo, the high temperature spot is fluctuating, as if it is the Earth itself breathing, spiking to up over 133 degrees before falling back to 'normal' levels then spiking once again. What in the world is causing this strange anomaly in temperatures? Is something 'venting' in the Gulf of Mexico?
Back on March 19th of 2013, Nesara News published a story titled "A Buried Ancient Volcano In Southeast Louisiana" in which they told us about evidence of Late Cretaceous era volcanic activity being widespread in Louisiana as well as in Mississippi and southeast of Louisiana in the Gulf of Mexico.
Called 'Door Point', the proof of volcanic activity was found within an area which had previously been designated as being free of volcanism as seen in the next image below. Interestingly, that'igneous free' area includes where we are now witnessing these extreme temperature spikes in the Gulf of Mexico as seen in the images above and the videos below.
Might an ancient and long dormant volcano be underneath the water of the Gulf of Mexico, suddenly coming back to life, its venting causing these temperature spikes we're witnessing? Much more on that theory below with evidence that indeed we might be about to witness something un-thought of should a long-dormant volcano in the Gulf of Mexico be awakening.
Caribbean plate also the location of intense seismic activity over the years, this entry from Wikipedia about the origin of the Caribbean islands is quite interesting, especially with what we'll show you in our conclusion below.
The usual theory as to the origin of the Caribbean Plate was confronted by a contrasting theory in 2002.
The mainstream theory holds that it is the Caribbean large igneous province (CLIP) which formed in the Pacific Ocean tens of millions of years ago. As the Atlantic Ocean widened, North America and South America were pushed westward, separated for a time by oceanic crust. The Pacific Ocean floor subducted under this oceanic crust between the continents. The CLIP drifted into the same area, but as it was less dense and thicker than the surrounding oceanic crust, it did not subduct, but rather overrode the ocean floor, continuing to move eastward relative to North America and South America. With the formation of the Isthmus of Panama 3 million years ago, it ultimately lost its connection to the Pacific.
The more recent theory asserts that the Caribbean Plate came into being from an Atlantic hotspot which no longer exists. This theory points to evidence of the absolute motion of the Caribbean Plate which indicates that it moves westward, not east, and that its apparent eastward motion is only relative to the motions of the North American Plate and the South American Plate.
Have we just found that 'long lost' hot spot that they claim 'no longer exists'?
And might the temperature fluctuations that we witness in the videos below be signs that something long dormant is suddenly 'breathing back to life'? As we learn more below in a story from National Geographic, the Gulf of Mexico is one of the most mysterious and geologically interesting stretches upon the Earth.
largest Gulf in the world, is it just a coincidence that the Gulf of Mexico is shaped almost like the mouth of a gigantic volcano, with one side 'blown out' that just happens to align with the Caribbean islands? We find the theory of the origins of the Caribbean to be very interesting, especially knowing that the Caribbean is a 'large igneous province', volcano created.
While we can't see any underwater volcanoes in the Gulf of Mexico, what if the entire Gulf of Mexico was the 'mouth' of the ancient volcano and the 'source' of the Caribbean islands when they were created between 69 million and 139 million years ago? While Wikipedia says the islands are thought to be linked to the Galapogos Hotspot, which is quite far away, is the truth closer to home?
While we're unable to see them, underwater volcanoes are nothing new and as the LA Times reported back in 2014, scientists had recently created a high-resolution map of the ocean floor revealing thousands of underwater mountains and extinct underwater volcanoes that had never been known before then. And while their map was twice as accurate as any map of the ocean floor before it, they quickly admit that it could only resolve features at least a mile high or bigger.
Enter this May of 2017 story from National Geographic which uses a new ocean floor map created by a government agency most have never heard of called the "Bureau of Ocean Energy Management" yet as we see in the photograph this new imaging provides below, we still know very little about the floor of the Gulf of Mexico with the image on the right the highest quality resolution that we now have, compared with the image on the left showing what we'd known before.
One of the largest bodies of water in the world at a width of 810 nautical miles (1,500 km) with the entire basin about 600,000 square miles (1.5 million sq km), the photos above only give us vague pictures of depths up to 2,090 meters (approx. 6,800 feet) while the depth of the Gulf of Mexico at its deepest is about 14,000+ feet. Proving that there is much that we still cannot see below the surface, did volcanic activity millions of years ago in the Gulf of Mexico give birth to the Caribbean Islands?
In the interesting final video below, videographer Christienah Robertson Travis shares with us their theory that an underwater volcano in the Gulf of Mexico is responsible for the heat spikes that have recently been documented there and warns they believe what we're witnessing now in the water is more proof that massive 'Earth changes' are soon to come.
