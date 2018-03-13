© Natalia Seliverstova / Sputnik

Not a single British media outlet will be working in Russia if London decides to shut down RT broadcasting in the UK, Maria Zakharova, Russia's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, said."I can tell you right now that not a single British media outlet will be working in our country if they shut RT down," Zakharova told Rossiya 1 channel.Britain's media regulator Ofcom said on Tuesday that it may "consider the implications for RT's broadcast licenses" if it is determined that there was "an unlawful use of force by the Russian state against the UK" in the poisoning of double agent Sergey Skripal in Salisbury last week.On Monday, British Prime Minister Theresa May gave Moscow one day to explain the alleged use of a military-grade nerve agent, which the UK claims came from Russia to poison Skripal and his daughter Yulia., May said it is "highly likely" that Moscow was responsible.During her House of Commons appearance, Labour MP Chris Bryan asked May: "Can we just stop Russia Today [RT] broadcasting its propaganda in this country?" The PM responded by saying she would update the parliament on "further measures" later this week.