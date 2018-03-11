High Strangeness
Footage of mysterious object streaking over ocean caught on Navy jet camera
Dean Balsamini
The NY Post
Sat, 10 Mar 2018 17:51 UTC
The sensational two-minute clip captured by a camera aboard a US Navy F/A 18 jet flying at 25,000 feet wowed military personnel.
"What the f- is that thing?" shouted the pilot in the video posted online by the To the Stars Academy of Arts and Science, a private research company.
"Oh my gosh dude!" exclaimed the jet's weapons systems officer.
The video was shot off the East Coast in 2015. To the Stars Academy did not say how it obtained the declassified footage, but said others could obtain it through a Freedom of Information Act request.
Three videos showing similar incidents became public last year in reports of $22 million in Pentagon spending on UFO research.
The videos, along with observations by pilots and radar operators, "appear to provide evidence of the existence of aircraft far superior to anything possessed by the United States or its allies," writes Christopher Mellon, a former defense official in the George W. Bush and Clinton administrations and an adviser to To the Stars Academy.
In a Washington Post op-ed, Mellon reasoned that if the origin of these aircraft is a mystery, "so is the paralysis of the US government in the face of such evidence."
Mellon, who served as an intelligence official for the Clinton and George W. Bush administrations, charged that military and department agencies "treat such incidents as isolated events rather than as part of a pattern requiring serious attention and investigation."
Mellon compared the government's current approach to UFOs to the counterterrorism efforts of the CIA and the FBI prior to 9/11.
He wondered if the US has been "technologically leap-frogged by Russia or China" or might these videos "be evidence of some alien civilization. Unfortunately, we have no idea, because we aren't even seeking answers."
By their own follies they perished, the fools.
- Homer, The Odyssey
Recent Comments
Maybe they've been watching those Matrix animated movies about how 'man', in his quest to eliminate his enemy, the AI robots, sought to block out...
Or, maybe this societal perversion program is basically just the usual 'divide and conquer' routine that's usually sent out at certains times in...
When I lived in S.D. I remember a robin that stayed all winter saw it everyday not sure what it ate but I know it gets cold there
Wonder what the numbers would be if you included the number of people killed by police.
How did this guy get in office anyhow... was PeeWee Herman otherwise engaged ?