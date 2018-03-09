© Mainichi



A flow of lava has been confirmed at Mount Shinmoe in south Kyushu, following a series of eruptions starting earlier this month, the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said on March 9.The agency has kept its volcanic alert at level 3 -- restricted entry to the volcano -- and people are being urged to watch out for large ash deposits within 3 kilometers of the crater, as well as pyroclastic flows across a range of 2 kilometers.. An expert has pointed out that this is a lava dome.The first of the most recent eruptions at the volcano occurred on March 1. This was followed on March 6 by the first explosive eruptions in seven years. In total, there were 34 explosive eruptions up until March 7.