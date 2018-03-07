Society's Child
Conservative Media under attack: Here are some of the prominent conservative websites who are victims of the tech giant purge list
Jim Hoft
Gateway Pundit
Wed, 07 Mar 2018 00:01 UTC
In February, Facebook launched a new algorithm to ensure that conservative news would not spread on the social media platform. The algorithm change caused President Donald Trump's engagement on Facebook posts to plummet a whopping 45%.
In contrast, Senators Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Bernie Sanders (I-VT) do not appear to have suffered a comparable decline in Facebook engagement.
Top conservative Facebook pages with daily traffic in the millions have seen 75% to 95% drop in traffic. Young Cons, Western Journalism, SarahPalin.com, Independent Journal Review, Right Wing News, and several others have seen dramatic loss in traffic.
The Gateway Pundit does not rely on Facebook for our traffic numbers. Still, we saw a significant drop in Facebook traffic last month.
This is criminal behavior. They take your money for advertising then shadow-ban your site.
This is the definition of a scam.
Meanwhile, liberal sites are doing fine this year.
Google also deleted several top Conservative channels this week.
Conservative YouTube channels were deleted in a Google purge this week.
Google later said they "accidentally" deleted conservative channels.
During the election conservatives fled the corrupt mainstream media and went online to get their news from trusted websites.
Today far left tech giants want conservative sites eliminated. The left is even targeting the advertising and income of conservative websites. It's time to regulate Google and Facebook!
Here is an initial list of top conservative websites that have been blacklisted and targeted by Google, YouTube and Facebook.
Young Cons: Extremely popular conservative news site and received millions of daily readers during the election. The website received nearly all of its traffic from Facebook. Since 2016 Facebook shut down stories to Young Cons. Each algorithm change meant less traffic for the popular website. YoungCons was blacklisted by Facebook and struggles to maintain readers. The site regularly switches domains to save traffic.
SarahPalin.com: With over 4 million fans one of the popular conservative pages on Facebook until Facebook blocked all traffic to the website. The page was forced to change the domain to save traffic numbers.
Right Wing News: Right Wing News grew to an enormous website in the past few years thanks its popularity on Facebook. In July of 2015, in just a week, the Right Wing News Facebook page reached 133 million people. Because conservatives were sharing content they were interested in, Right Wing News (with 3.6 million Facebook likes ) was driving the same amount of web traffic as some of the biggest newspapers in America. Since the 2016 election Facebook blocked traffic to the website. Owner John Hawkins announced he was shutting down the website in January.
Western Journalism: Newsweek reported that the site has grown from receiving 1,000 page views a day in 2009[3] to more than 1 million during 2016. The website was averaging around 6 million page views a day according to Quantcast during the election. Today it is down to around 500,000 a day. Western Journalism was blacklisted by Facebook.
The Gateway Pundit: TGP was ranked as the 4th most influential conservative news source during the 2016 election. The site in 2016 received nearly a third of its traffic from Facebook. This past weekend Facebook blocked all traffic from recent stories to the website. TGP advertised with Facebook and is another top conservative website blacklisted by the company. TGP is also shadow-banned by Google and frequently attacked and smeared by the liberal media.
President Trump Facebook page: A recent algorithm change has caused President Donald Trump's engagement on Facebook posts to plummet a whopping 45%. In contrast, Senators Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Bernie Sanders (I-VT) do not appear to have suffered a comparable decline in Facebook engagement, reported Breitbart's Alum Bokhari.
Independent Journal Review: A massive conservative website based on Facebook audience. The Independent Journal Review (IJR) terminated a number of its employees on Thursday, leaving an unclear future for the millennial-focused conservative website that has recently faced a declining audience. IJR was also shadow-banned and blacklisted.
Breitbart.com: Breitbart was the most influential conservative news source in 2016 with a massive audience. Since the election Breitbart is constantly targeted and smeared by far left operations. Breitbart advertising was targeted by Sleeping Giants and other Soros sites.
InfoWars: Infowars is another dominant conservative site with enormous traffic. After several years of video production and tens of thousands of video YouTube gave Infowars its third strike this week and threatens to shut the YouTube Channel down.
Rightside Broadcasting: This YouTube Channel had millions of views before the election. Since 2016 YouTube has shadow-banned all of their videos. YouTube has classified its videos of President Trump at a rally as hate speech. YouTube has demonetized hundreds of its videos. YouTube hides its videos. Income for the site is down 95% since the election.
Natural News: A very prominent health website and the world's top source on natural health. The site receives tens of thousands of readers every day. YouTube wiped out over 1,700 videos covering everything from nutrition, natural medicine, history, science and current events.
Prager Report: PragerU, a conservative educational site, is suing Google and its subsidiary YouTube, accusing the video site of censoring its online videos because of their political leanings. YouTube has banned several of its videos including segments on abortion and Islam. PragerU has a massive conservative audience in the millions.
Gellerreport.com: Pamela Geller is well-known for speaking out against radical Islam. ISIS has threatened to behead her several times. During the election PG had over 100,000 daily views from Facebook. Today Facebook has shut down most of her traffic. Her website suffered serious losses in revenue since the election.
Diamond and Silk: Pro-Trump YouTube sensations have a suit against YouTube. The Trump supporters announced in August 2017 that 95% of their videos have been demonetized on YouTube.
These are just a few of the more prominent websites being targeted and banned by Facebook and Google.
We did not list the conservative organizations and individuals targeted, shadow-banned and blocked by Twitter.
We have heard from other prominent websites but they are afraid if they bring attention to their plight Facebook or Google will shut down their remaining traffic.
Either the government needs to act to prevent this targeting or conservative websites will be obliterated in the next few years.
Comment: Because the tech giants have an internal culture of radical left-wing authoritarianism, it's unsurprising that they are making moves to censor any voices that fall outside of their ideological position. One can only assume there will be a mass migration to alternative platforms, where such blatant bias is held in check, in the near future.
