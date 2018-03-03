Earth Changes
Family rottweiler mauls baby girl to death in Inverell, Australia
Megan Palin
news.com.au
Sat, 03 Mar 2018 13:22 UTC
The one-year-old child died after being attacked by the family's rottweiler this afternoon.
Emergency services were called to a home on Greaves Street, Inverell, about 2.20pm.
"On arrival officers found the child suffering critical injuries," a NSW Police statement read.
"She was treated at the scene but sadly died on the way to hospital."
The dog was found in the backyard of the baby's family home and seized by Gwydir Shire Council rangers. Inverell is located more than 500 kilometres north west from Sydney.
An investigation is now underway by police from New England Police District.
A report will be prepared for the Coroner.
Putin hosts Russian Olympic medal winners at the Kremlin, February 28th, 2018
