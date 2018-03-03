Inessa Sinchougova is an Editor and Journalist at Fort Russ News, as well as a research fellow and translator of the Belgrade based think-tank, the Center for Syncretic Studies. She was educated at Victoria University of Wellington (New Zealand), in the field of Political Science and was previously employed in Marketing and Communications Strategy for a Multi-National Corporation. She runs a popular YouTube channel for translations of key Russian Foreign Policy figures and appears regularly on other alternative media channels. If you like her work, you can support her Patreon here.

On March 1st, Russia's President Putin delivered his annual address to the Federal Assembly. In what was a 2 hour long presentation, inclusive of internal matters and economic issues, the US media picked up on a segment in which he unveiled a number of new Russian technologies in the nuclear sphere. He made it precisely clear, that the weapons were developed in response to the US unilateral withdrawal from the ABM Treaty 1972, which allowed it to place their "missile defense" systems in Europe, and new systems are due to be placed in Asia - thereby completely surrounding Russia from all sides.Furthermore, the US media and State Department entirely distorted the message of President Putin's address - presenting is as a threat to the US, as opposed to a matter of self defense. President Putin voiced the same opinion to NBC's Megyn Kelly - "this commentary is not done by analysts, but by propagandists" he said.