A cold winter storm swept over Tracy on Monday evening pummeling orchards and rural roads with rain and hail that triggered at least one car accident on Bird Road.Hail blanketed roads and orchards southeast of Linne Road leaving drivers looking for traction across the icy pavement.Rain fell sporadically throughout the day on Monday with reports of hail falling to the south in rural Tracy starting at about 5 p.m. According to a Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network measuring station in west Tracy,The hail gave way to rain and sleet making for slick roadways for evening commuters.In addition, any losses to the almond crop due to continued sub-freezing morning temperatures are still to be determined, according to Mike Petz, an almond grower and custom harvester."The freezing temperatures have continued over a period of days, so there will be some impact, but we don't know how much right now."In addition to the hail storm that hit orchards south of Tracy,The hail did not reach as far west as Union Island, Paul Marchini of AM Farms reported."That's the first estimate. The exact loss is still to be determined," he said.Communities north to Sacramento and south to Ripon and Escalon reported heavy amounts of hail that created treacherous driving conditions on freeways and city streets.California Highway Patrol officers believe the icy roadway may have contributed to a pair of accidents on Bird Road where cars slid off the roadway, one striking a tree.Monday's rain and hail made way for sunshine and wind on Tuesday, keeping the high temperature for the day in the high 50s. Partly cloudy skies returned Wednesday the rain, which began again on Thursday, was expected to continue through Saturday with nighttime temperatures plunging to just above freezing.