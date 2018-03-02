© WNEP

If you live in or around Mifflinburg, you may have heard a very loud noise Sunday night. Many people in that part of Union County reported hearing a loud boom around 8 p.m. It only lasted for a second or two, but hundreds of people in Mifflinburg and surrounding areas heard it loud and clear."Just a loud boom, and at the time, I thought it was thunder," Don Everitt said.Cooney tells Newswatch 16 a large portion of the Buffalo Valley heard the boom. Many emergency agencies investigated but did not find anything."Central dispatch did reach out to PPL to make sure there wasn't a very large line that exploded. They talked to air traffic control to make sure there wasn't a plane crash or something like that," Cooney said.Some people have theories as to what it was."I thought it may have been a meth lab blowing up," Don Bowman said."To me, it sounded like thunder. It was a boom, and it sounded like thunder. I thought it might have been an explosion," John Snyder said."I saw it, and then we heard a huge bang. That bang kind of traveled through the whole Buffalo Valley," Cooney said.But for now, the boom that people and their pets heard is still a mystery."Some other people at Subway this morning, a lot of them heard the same thing, but nobody had an idea as to what it was," Everitt said.Another theory is that the loud noise was a sonic boom. Newswatch 16 contacted Keystone College to find out if the boom showed up on the school's seismograph. It did not.