bear print
A black bear mauled and killed a four-month-old girl child when she was on her mother's lap in front of her house at Hadlaghatta in the taluk on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Poorvi, daughter of Gowramma.

According to the villagers, Gowramma, Kumar, father and Lavanya, sister, sustained severe injuries. They have been admitted to McGann hospital in Shivamogga. The family members were sitting in front of the house at 8 am when all of a sudden, the bear pounced on Poorvi. When the others tried to rescue the child, the wild animal attacked them also. But the girl child breathed her last on the way to the hospital, they added.