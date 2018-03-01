A ten-year-old boy died in the Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday after being attacked by a pack of stray dogs.The victim was identified as R.Jaswanth, a class III student, from Ampavalli village in the Vizianagaram district.. The body was then sent for post-mortem and a case was filled under Section 174 of crPC.This is the second incident of this type of dog attack reported in the village. Earlier, the stray dogs here killed around ten sheep about ten days ago.The Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister P. Narayana said, "The only solution to the stray dog menace is sterilisation as the court directed against harming the canines. We have completed 75 percent of sterilisation, the remaining will be done by April. The average life expectancy of dogs is nine years. So the sterilisation will help in controlling the population in the next few years."