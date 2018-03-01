DOG ATTACK
A ten-year-old boy died in the Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday after being attacked by a pack of stray dogs.

The victim was identified as R.Jaswanth, a class III student, from Ampavalli village in the Vizianagaram district.

Reportedly, this incident took place when the boy, along with his friend, was on his way to a farm field. This is when more than ten dogs pounced on him and bit him all over his face, neck and stomach. The boy was immediately taken to the hospital but was declared dead by the hospital authorities. The body was then sent for post-mortem and a case was filled under Section 174 of crPC.

This is the second incident of this type of dog attack reported in the village. Earlier, the stray dogs here killed around ten sheep about ten days ago. Also, elsewhere, a 46-year-old woman was attacked and killed in Salur, Andhra Pradesh, in December.

The Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister P. Narayana said, "The only solution to the stray dog menace is sterilisation as the court directed against harming the canines. We have completed 75 percent of sterilisation, the remaining will be done by April. The average life expectancy of dogs is nine years. So the sterilisation will help in controlling the population in the next few years."