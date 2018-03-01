© nastya_rybka.ru / Instagram

or whichever country bails me out of the Thai prison,"

There seems to be no rush to rescue either of the pair so far.

A young woman from Belarus and her coach in the art of seduction have pleaded with the US to rescue them from a Thai jail and grant them political asylum. They're offering dirty secrets on 'the Russian elite' in return."Thai police have caught us and now they plan to extradite us to Russia. We ask you to give us political asylum and protect us as soon as possible because, which was obtained by RT, says.The two individuals involved in the saga of sex, power and a dash of Russian politics are Anastasia Vashukevich and Aleksandr Kirillov, who prefer to be called by their pen names - Nastya Rybka ('Little Fish') and Alex Lesley. Both originally come from Belarus and are said to have been arrested in Thailand this week alongside several Russian citizens. The group was detained at a hotel in Pattaya, wherewas being held. The Thai authorities said theyRybka and her coach were both involved in a recent scandal in Russia., and that she had footage and photos from a private party to back this claim.The young model was relatively unknown before her involvement with Deripaska, but Lesley has a record of controversy.On Tuesday, Rybka published a video in which she claimed to have secret information about Russia's alleged involvement in the 2016 presidential election.she said.