His website is Elijah J. Magnier where you can find his latest articles, including translations into a number of languages. You can find him also on Twitter.
Mr. Magnier is working on a book, "Hezbollah: The Unlikely Peacemakers From Domestic Resistance To A Regional Army". He has a Go Fund Me campaign for this project.
Related Links
- Interview with Morris108
- Syria Does Not Fear War With Israel: The Rules Of Engagement Have Changed
- Update-Five civilians killed due to shelling attacks in Damascus and its Countryside
- A civilian killed, others injured due to shelling attacks in Damascus, its Countryside and Daraa
- Two persons killed, others injured in shelling attacks on Damascus and its Countryside
- The Terrorism We Support in Syria: A First-hand Account of the Use of Mortars against Civilians
- Children injured by "rebel" shelling of Manar school, Damascus
- Absurdities of Syrian war propaganda
- Syria crisis: Russian roulette of random attacks
- "Oh, my Syria!"
- Stealing Palestine: Who dragged Palestinians into Syria's conflict?
- Yarmouk: Understanding the situation