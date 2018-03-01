Elijah Magnier
© Eva Bartlett
Elijah Magnier is the chief international correspondent at Al Rai and a political and terrorism/counterterrorism analyst, with over 32 years' experience, including covering Lebanon, Iraq, Syria, Iran, Libya & more.

His website is Elijah J. Magnier where you can find his latest articles, including translations into a number of languages. You can find him also on Twitter.

Mr. Magnier is working on a book, "Hezbollah: The Unlikely Peacemakers From Domestic Resistance To A Regional Army". He has a Go Fund Me campaign for this project.


Related Links