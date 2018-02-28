winter tornado brixham
As the 'beast from the east' passes over Britain bringing some of the lowest temperatures in 5 years and some of the heaviest snowfall in decades, coming from the opposite direction is yet another storm - and they have been relentless this winter - named by the Portuguese meteorological office as storm Emma. And Spring officially starts in less than a week.


As well today there has been another earthquake registering at magnitude 3.2, the other, just two weeks ago, registering M4.2, seemingly part of a swam which has altogether brought 21 quakes in 50 days.

Brixham

Map location for Brixham.
So to top things off, a winter tornado was captured on video dancing along a hill in the coastal town of Brixham, shot this afternoon, 28th February 2018, by a John Thomas, and circulating on social media.

Whatever next?