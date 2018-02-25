Health & Wellness
'Every Child Alive' report states: The United States' falls embarrassingly far behind other wealthy countries in infant mortality rates
Julia Conley
Alternet
Sun, 25 Feb 2018 18:25 UTC
A report by the United Nations' children's rights agency found that the United States' infant mortality rate is below average for high-income countries, and is only slightly lower than that of less economically-stable countries including Ukraine and Sri Lanka.
Four out of every 1,000 American newborns die within a month of being born, while other wealthy nations have an average infant mortality rate of three per 1,000 live births, according to UNICEF's report, entitled "Every Child Alive."
Iceland and Japan had the two lowest infant mortality rates, and countries including Finland, France, Estonia, and Germany all had far better rates of newborn survival. The vast majority of the countries on the report's list of high-income nations have government-run healthcare systems instead of allowing healthcare to be treated as a product offered by private health insurance companies like the United States does.
"We know we can save the vast majority of these babies with affordable, quality healthcare solutions for every mother and every newborn," Henrietta Fore, UNICEF's executive director, told the Guardian of worldwide infant mortality rates. "Just a few small steps from all of us can help ensure the first small steps of each of these young lives."
The report noted that Rwanda successfully cut its infant mortality rate in half-from 41 out of every 1,000 births in 1990 to 17 in 2016. The vast improvement in outcomes for newborns "was made possible by a committed government that took an active role in implementing a national insurance scheme that reached the poorest, most vulnerable mothers."
The Central African Republic, Somalia, and Afghanistan were the three most dangerous places to be born, with each recording more than 38 infant deaths per 1,000 live births.
Eighty percent of newborn deaths are brought on by preventable causes, according to the report.
"Millions of young lives could be saved every year if mothers and babies had access to affordable, quality healthcare, good nutrition, and clean water," reads the report. "But far too often, even these basics are out of reach of the mothers and babies who need them most."
UNICEF released the report ahead of a global campaign it is launching to advocate for better treatment of newborns and mothers by governments and healthcare systems around the world.
Comment: A national embarrassment: Why is the U.S. infant mortality rate so high?
The United States spends more on health care per capita than any other country and still has one of the highest levels of infant mortality among the world's developed countries? The question is what is going on! This could be why many parents are considering home births safer than hospital births:The United States has a 32.2 percent C-section rate, a maternal mortality rate of approximately 16 per 100,000 (which means more than 600 women die from childbirth-related causes in America each year), and an infant mortality rate of six deaths for every 1000 live births, a rate so high compared to other developed countries that the Washington Post has called it a "national embarrassment." We also have the highest maternal mortality rate of any country in the industrialized world. Though Flowers tells me they are still compiling the most recent statistics, out of over 2,800 births, The Farm has never lost a mother and have had a single-digit number of infant mortalities.
Reader Comments
"The vast majority of the countries on the report's list of high-income nations have government-run healthcare systems instead of allowing healthcare to be treated as a product offered by private health insurance companies like the United States does."
That is correct. The US is the only developed nation where people go broke and have to sell their homes because they can't afford the hospital bill and it will remain this way so long as dumb brainwashed Fox news viewing uninformed people keep buying the Republican/right wing smear attempts against moderate center-left politicians like Bernie Sanders and his reasonable proposal for a single payer system, claiming that he is a "socialist' and "extreme left".
It is a proof of the failure of education when millions of people do not know the difference between social-democracy and mistake it for "socialism".
Vaccinations starting within hours after birth couldn't possibly have anything to do with the horrific increase of infant mortality in America, could it?