Listen live, chat, and call in to future shows on the SOTT Radio Network!

Caffeine is the most popular mood-altering drug in the world and a daily habit for millions (or billions?) of people. Whether it's savored in coffee, sipped in tea, devoured in chocolate or downed in cola we can't seem to get enough. Though mostly embraced as a concentration booster, workout and memory enhancer, caffeine has also been blamed for hypertension, sleep disturbances, stress and in some extreme cases, death.Stay alert and join us for this episode of The Health and Wellness Show where we'll explore the ups and downs of this cherished substance, its 'addictive' properties, withdrawal symptoms, side effects and medicinal uses. Note: We'll be talking about coffee. A lot.Stay tuned for Zoya's Pet Health Segment where the topic will be coffee and long-lived cats.01:18:07