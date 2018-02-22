cnn screen
A private citizen received online abuse after CNN tracked her down and publicly shamed her for unknowingly sharing a "Russian-coordinated event" on her Facebook page.

While filming the woman, who runs a pro-Trump page on Facebook, CNN publicly shamed her for "unwittingly" promoting a "Russian-coordinated event."


"When you're talking like this, I don't want anything to do with you," complained the woman after being repeatedly harassed by CNN's Special Investigations Unit Reporter Drew Griffin.

Following the incident, conservative commentators criticized CNN for tracking down and attempting to publicly shame private citizens.

"Stop harassing people at their homes, you psychos!" replied conservative YouTube star Mark Dice.



Journalist Jerry Dunleavy also pointed out that CNN were duped themselves into covering alleged "Russian-generated rallies."


After CNN published her full name, the woman received waves of abuse and harassment, with CNN consumers calling her a "stupid old hag," a "traitor," a "treasonous hillbilly," "ugly," and "racist trash."




The woman also received violent threats, with one user warning, "stay in Florida, you come to NY and I'll kick your Russian bot ass."


Drew Griffin and the network have not yet confronted Michael Moore, who attended a rally allegedly organized by Russians.

In July, the cable news giant hunted down a man who posted a meme on Reddit poking fun at the network. The man publicly apologized to the network.